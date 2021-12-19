Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $80.27 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.