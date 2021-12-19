Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $14.51

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $13.29. Expro Group shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 26,082 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Equities analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

