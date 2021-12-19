F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $686,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $9,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 652,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,438. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Equities research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

