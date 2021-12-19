Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $98.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of FN opened at $114.93 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $72.98 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,659 shares of company stock worth $822,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

