FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $19,254,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS stock opened at $473.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $476.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

