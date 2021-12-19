Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Fastenal stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. 5,791,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,753. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.