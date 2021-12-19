FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $310.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $283.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.60 and its 200 day moving average is $262.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.