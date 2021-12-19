FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $288.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $283.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 113,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 108.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

