FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.50-21.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.36.

FDX stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day moving average of $262.14. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

