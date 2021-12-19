Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.