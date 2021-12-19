Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,080 Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $2,095,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $459,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LSST opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

