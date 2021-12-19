Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 282,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 69,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,596 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 997,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.

