Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 282,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 69,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,596 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 997,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.