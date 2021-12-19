Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 6,917 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 66.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $156.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

