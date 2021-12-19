Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $635,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $76.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98.

