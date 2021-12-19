Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $321.61

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 321.61 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 303.24 ($4.01). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 311 ($4.11), with a volume of 612,474 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 356.54.

In other Fidelity China Special Situations news, insider Vanessa Donegan bought 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £15,151.92 ($20,023.68).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

