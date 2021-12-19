Financial Avengers Inc. Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 0.5% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,323.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,492.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,470.09.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.