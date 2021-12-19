Financial Survey: Riverview Financial (RIVE) & Its Peers

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ: RIVE) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Riverview Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Riverview Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Financial Competitors 1578 7428 6699 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Riverview Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $54.82 million -$21.21 million 11.54 Riverview Financial Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.06

Riverview Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial. Riverview Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial 21.88% 12.48% 0.98% Riverview Financial Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Riverview Financial rivals beat Riverview Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking. It also provides loans, which include residential mortgage, home equity, auto, personal and commercial loans. Riverview Financial was founded on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

