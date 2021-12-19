FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.87 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004026 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 798,496,207 coins and its circulating supply is 462,508,135 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

