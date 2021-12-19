First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Acquires $91,760.00 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

