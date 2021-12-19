First Long Island Investors LLC Has $23.92 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $23,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 91.4% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.