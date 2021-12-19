First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 664,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after buying an additional 423,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,514,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,587,000 after buying an additional 112,159 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

