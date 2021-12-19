Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $139.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $141.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Fiserv stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

