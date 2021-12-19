Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Shares of TFC opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

