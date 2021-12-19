Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

