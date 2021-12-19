Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 191,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

