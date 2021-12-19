Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $635,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,450,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $98.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

