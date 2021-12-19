Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.83% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 22.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIHD opened at $231.63 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.72 and a 200-day moving average of $227.25.

