Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 33.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 196,884 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

