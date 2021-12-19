Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

