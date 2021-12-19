Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.09.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $108.19 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.92.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

