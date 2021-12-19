Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.80. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 1,581 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $59.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.