Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.80. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 1,581 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $59.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.
