FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.73.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $214.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average is $253.03. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.