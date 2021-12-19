Flux (FLUX) Price Down 12% This Week

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Flux has a total market cap of $356.89 million and $15.01 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.01 or 0.00338196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00141160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00087294 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000127 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 221,980,317 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

