Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT Raised to $26.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FHTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of FHTX opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 350,978 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

