Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,600,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

FRT opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average of $121.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

