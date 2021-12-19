Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

