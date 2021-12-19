Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortinet by 32.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $333.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.42 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

