Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Update

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FTCO traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 6.53. The company had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 7.00. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 0.75 and a twelve month high of 8.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

