Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after buying an additional 136,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,580,000 after buying an additional 679,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,708,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,918,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

