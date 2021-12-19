Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 10,895 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 823.0% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

