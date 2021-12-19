Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $261.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $266.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.90 and its 200-day moving average is $242.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

