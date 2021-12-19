Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 636.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $230.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.39.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

