Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after buying an additional 801,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,119 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after acquiring an additional 61,434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.44 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

