Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 1,258 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day moving average of $262.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

