Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.34. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

