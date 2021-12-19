Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) by 45.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUYZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUYZ opened at $40.22 on Friday. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $63.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64.

