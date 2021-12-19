FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report sales of $344.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.00 million and the lowest is $330.72 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $163.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,657. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

