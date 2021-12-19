FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $11,218,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 144,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 53.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. 2,604,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,657. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

