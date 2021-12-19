Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading 8.6% Higher

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.13 and last traded at $99.11. 19,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,053,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

