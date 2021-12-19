FY2021 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TBK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $110.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

